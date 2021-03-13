Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 146,400 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324,401 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 146,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $30,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock valued at $571,750. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

