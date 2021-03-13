Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 125,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atrion by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

ATRI stock opened at $650.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.13. Atrion Co. has a 12 month low of $567.00 and a 12 month high of $755.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $661.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $641.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

