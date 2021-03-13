Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 196,500 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1,723.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of DaVita worth $24,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DaVita by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DVA opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.73. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.20 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

