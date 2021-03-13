Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.85.

GWW stock opened at $395.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $379.15 and its 200-day moving average is $382.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.61 and a twelve month high of $427.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.