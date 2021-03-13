Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.95 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total transaction of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock worth $26,617,342 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $480.75 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $516.78. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.51.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.