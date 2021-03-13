Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $28.26 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.28% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte worth $28,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 39,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.2% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 90,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

NASDAQ:OMAB opened at $51.88 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, MazatlÃ¡n, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, CuliacÃ¡n, Durango, San Luis PotosÃ­, Tampico, TorreÃ³n, Zacatecas, Ciudad JuÃ¡rez, and Reynosa cities.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.