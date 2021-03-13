Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $26.18 Million Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Telefônica Brasil worth $26,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 47.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 385,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 123,796 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,093,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 27,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE:VIV opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Telefônica Brasil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.