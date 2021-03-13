Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $25.33 Million Stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,724,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $25,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HOLI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $799,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HOLI opened at $14.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.06. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

