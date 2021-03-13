Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,522,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Boingo Wireless worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

WIFI opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $633.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. Equities analysts expect that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

