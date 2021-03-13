Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514,359 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Consolidated Edison worth $22,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 178,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $762,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 13,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.94%.

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.