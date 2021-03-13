Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,171,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 194,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of New Senior Investment Group worth $26,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 109,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $527.80 million, a PE ratio of -57.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.00.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. On average, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

