Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 434,032 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 198.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 652,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of XP worth $25,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XP. Cowa LLC bought a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in XP in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in XP by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in XP by 94.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in XP in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

XP stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.34. XP Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $52.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

