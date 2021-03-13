Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $8,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RS opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $149.68.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

