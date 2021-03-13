Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 24,839 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1,648.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,839 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

IWF traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.99. 1,078,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.56 and its 200 day moving average is $231.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

