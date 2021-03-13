Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $8.33 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 161,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,559,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,482,559. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

