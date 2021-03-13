Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $14.69 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 1.7% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,537 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

