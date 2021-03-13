Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.15.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.78. The stock had a trading volume of 648,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $35.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Red Rock Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

