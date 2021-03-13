Red Cedar Capital LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Red Cedar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.