Red Cedar Capital LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Red Cedar Capital LLC reduced its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of IAA by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get IAA alerts:

IAA traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $57.29. 21,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,942. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.