Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 567,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 523,624 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 400,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $59,691.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,223.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

