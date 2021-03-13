Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Up 11.1%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.32 and last traded at $129.85. Approximately 340,359 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 277,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $121.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

