Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 204.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1,879.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 468,352 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Realty Income by 164.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 487,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 302,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Realty Income by 195.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 242,799 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

