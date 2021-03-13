Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Lowered by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,070,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,907,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,946,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,128,000 after acquiring an additional 194,972 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. 23,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,626. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $73.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

