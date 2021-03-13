RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,770 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RealPage by 70.9% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,133,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,134 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RealPage in the third quarter valued at $2,948,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of RealPage by 1.2% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RealPage by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RealPage by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $87.25 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

RP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut RealPage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.94.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

