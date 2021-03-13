Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,061. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.04.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

