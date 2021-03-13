Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.
Ready Capital stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,061. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $825.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.
About Ready Capital
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.
