Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,061. The company has a market cap of $825.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $15.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.04.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

