RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading 10.4% Higher

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 427,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,893,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.87.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
