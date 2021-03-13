RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Trading 10.4% Higher

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.14. 427,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,893,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCMT. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.