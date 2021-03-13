RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 103.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $194.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.63 and a 12 month high of $204.82.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROLL shares. TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total transaction of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,159 shares of company stock valued at $13,979,741. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

