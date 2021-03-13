RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.30% of RBB Bancorp worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $446.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

