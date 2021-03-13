Razor Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.27 Million (RAZOR)

Razor Network (CURRENCY:RAZOR) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, Razor Network has traded up 52.1% against the US dollar. Razor Network has a total market capitalization of $31.40 million and $2.27 million worth of Razor Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Razor Network coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.62 or 0.00455998 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00061861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00048295 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068646 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.80 or 0.00539837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00077808 BTC.

Razor Network Profile

Razor Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,107,556 coins. The Reddit community for Razor Network is https://reddit.com/r/RazorNetwork . Razor Network’s official Twitter account is @razor_network

