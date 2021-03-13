Raymond James Weighs in on Profound Medical Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Profound Medical stock opened at C$28.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 18.99. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$9.51 and a 1 year high of C$36.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.95. The stock has a market cap of C$587.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.