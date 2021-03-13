Raymond James Raises KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Price Target to $15.00

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KVH Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of KVHI opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. KVH Industries has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KVH Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Elizabeth Jackson sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $25,986.87. Also, SVP Felise Feingold sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $136,141.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,552.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,743 shares of company stock valued at $690,215 over the last 90 days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 56,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 34,450 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

