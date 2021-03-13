Raymond James Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to $4.50

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CDDRF stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. Headwater Exploration has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

