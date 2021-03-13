Raymond James Comments on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

AUY has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Yamana Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:AUY opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,553,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,632,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,054,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,833 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 12,429.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,452,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,380,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,137 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

