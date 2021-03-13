Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 6.1% in the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 116,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 10.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 354,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 32,284 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

RTLR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $10.83 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.