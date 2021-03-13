Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) EVP Ryan J. Kirwin Buys 1,250 Shares

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) EVP Ryan J. Kirwin acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00.
Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $24.70.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.
