Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) EVP Ryan J. Kirwin Buys 1,250 Shares

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) EVP Ryan J. Kirwin acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $25,575.00.

Shares of Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $20.41 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 20.47%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 733.8% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,964,000 after buying an additional 477,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

