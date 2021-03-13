RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised RADA Electronic Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

RADA stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $635.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.83 and a beta of 1.09.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RADA. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,071,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after purchasing an additional 63,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 20,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

