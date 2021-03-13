Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,596,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,116 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.