Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $692,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.74. 15,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,297,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

