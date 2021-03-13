Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $54.35 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 142,309 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 4.6% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $54,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.66. 84,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,898,448. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.96.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

