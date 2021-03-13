Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $597,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,685 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 41.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,506 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total value of $817,081.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,080 shares of company stock worth $15,825,890. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.84. 8,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,385. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

