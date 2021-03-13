Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 339,500 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 695.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 339,500 shares during the quarter. The Kroger makes up about 1.0% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $12,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Kroger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after purchasing an additional 50,460 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,138,000 after buying an additional 429,144 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kroger alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.72. 254,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,102,120. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,035,330 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.