Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,645 shares of the coal producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Peabody Energy worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTU. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,416 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,834 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,306.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,380 shares of company stock valued at $66,579. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTU traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,786. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $388.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

