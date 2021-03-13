Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 5,649 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 72,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,470,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 105,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,639. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $4,578,355.20. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 310,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,685 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,189 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

