Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires 8,490 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 108,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $88.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.