Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $137.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Quest Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.94.

Shares of DGX opened at $121.87 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $134.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average of $120.21.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Insiders sold 88,518 shares of company stock worth $10,651,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

