Quantum Resistant Ledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.81 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $24.81 million and approximately $91,134.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,769.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,905.54 or 0.03135671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.29 or 0.00370727 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $593.82 or 0.00977158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00386177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.78 or 0.00360023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.97 or 0.00258306 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,494,039 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars.

