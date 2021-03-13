Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alphabet by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 675,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,689,000 after purchasing an additional 311,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total transaction of $145,842.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $52.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,061.92. 1,725,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,633,893. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,030.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,754.83. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

