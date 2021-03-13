Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for about 3.2% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.07% of CoStar Group worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CoStar Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,000,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CSGP traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $818.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,000. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $952.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $876.44 and its 200-day moving average is $870.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.