Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,915 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.50% of Quanterix worth $81,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Quanterix by 475.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix stock opened at $63.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 8,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $550,785.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $73,047.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,802.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,923,854. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

